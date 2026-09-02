Midnight mayhem in Jamalpur: Armed men damage parked vehicles, set bike on fire

Panic gripped Ganesh Colony in Jamalpur after half a dozen armed men went on a late-night rampage, pelting a house with bricks and stones, smashing a CCTV camera, damaging parked vehicles and setting a motorcycle on fire.

Accused also allegedly threatened residents with dire consequences. (HT Representative Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 1 am on Monday and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The accused also allegedly threatened residents with dire consequences, including shooting them, while carrying out the attack.

According to residents, the miscreants suddenly entered the street when most people were asleep. They first broke bricks and then began hurling them at a house. The attack left residents terrified as the accused allegedly continued abusing people and issuing threats.

A local resident, Amandeep Singh, said the CCTV footage captured the voices of the attackers, including their threats to shoot residents. During the attack, the accused also smashed the CCTV camera installed outside the targeted house, apparently in an attempt to destroy evidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The attackers subsequently moved through the street, damaging several parked cars and other vehicles by repeatedly pelting them with bricks and stones. The situation took a serious turn when they allegedly set a parked motorcycle on fire before fleeing the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attackers subsequently moved through the street, damaging several parked cars and other vehicles by repeatedly pelting them with bricks and stones. The situation took a serious turn when they allegedly set a parked motorcycle on fire before fleeing the spot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amandeep Kaur, another resident, said the sudden stone-pelting and arson created panic in the locality. According to residents, one of the attackers had his face uncovered while the others had concealed their identities.

On being alerted, a police team from Ramgarh police post reached the spot and inspected the damaged vehicles and the burnt motorcycle. The police also began examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and establish their movements before and after the incident.

Mundian police post in-charge Satbir Singh said the footage was being scrutinised to trace the accused. He said one or two suspects were seen without their faces covered, which could help investigators establish their identities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police are also examining footage from nearby establishments to trace the accused.