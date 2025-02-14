Militants take responsibility for killing ex-serviceman in J&K’s Kulgam

A local module of militants has claimed responsibility for the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, who retired from the Territorial Army in 2021, at his native village in Kulgam on February 3. A local module of militants has claimed responsibility for the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, who retired from the Territorial Army in 2021, at his native village in Kulgam on February 3. (Representational photo)

Kashmir Fight, a blog that usually announces claims for militant attacks in the Valley, said Wagay was killed as he was involved in “anti-resistance activities”. The blog claimed he was part of an operation in Kulgam in which four militants were killed in a recent encounter. “He had close ties with the Kulgam senior superintendent of police and the army camp,” the blog said.

Police said besides Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Hizbul Mujahideen is also active in Kulgam and Shopian districts. “This could be the handiwork of local modules. Besides a few local militants, foreign terrorists are operating in Kulgam,” an officer said after the killing.

Wagay, 39, his wife Aaina Akthar 32, and their niece were attacked at their house in the Behibagh area of Kulgam on February 3. All three were rushed to a hospital in Srinagar where the former soldier succumbed to injuries on the way.

Police have formed a special team to investigate the killing.