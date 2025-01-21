Min temp above normal at most places in Hry, Punjab

Chandigarh The minimum temperatures hovered above the normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday. A commuter on his way amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI)

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal limits, according to the Met department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 10.5 degrees, four notches above normal.

Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Narnaul, Faridabad and Gurugram also recorded above normal minimums at 8.3, 8, 9.3, 7.8, 9.5 and 10.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 8 degrees Celsius, Amritsar in Punjab recorded four notches above normal minimum.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.5 degrees, four notches above normal while Patiala registered a low of 9.1 degrees, three degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Mohali also registered above normal minimums at 8.6, 8, 8.1 and 10.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, Bathinda and Faridkot experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.4 and 6.6 degrees Celsius.