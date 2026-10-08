Minor girl alleges rape by social media friend in Rohtak; 1 booked

A minor girl has alleged that a youth from Rohtak, whom she befriended on Instagram, sexually assaulted her after giving her a drink laced with a narcotic substance, police said.

However, the identity and age of the accused has not been revealed by the police, while further investigation is underway. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the minor victim alleged that the accused recorded her intimate videos and photographs, and later blackmailed her into repeated assaults and the theft of gold jewellery from her family.

According to the complaint, the girl became acquainted with the accused on Instagram about six months ago. She alleged that he later called her to a café in Rohtak city, mixed a narcotic substance into a cold drink, and made her consume it. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room at the café.

The victim alleged that the youth raped her while she was under the influence of the substance and also filmed and photographed her.

He then threatened to circulate the recordings and to kill her if she resisted, and on that basis allegedly raped her on several subsequent occasions. According to police, the victim alleged that the accused forced her to bring gold jewellery from her house, and continued to blackmail her even after that.

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{{^usCountry}} As the pressure mounted, the girl informed her family. The police said that on the basis of her complaint, they have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and begun an investigation. However, the identity and age of the accused has not been revealed by the police, while further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the pressure mounted, the girl informed her family. The police said that on the basis of her complaint, they have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and begun an investigation. However, the identity and age of the accused has not been revealed by the police, while further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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