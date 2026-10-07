Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak to be developed as next growth centres: Saini

Strap: CM attends round-table discussion with Singaporean companies; invites investment prospects Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini posing with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh and other dignitaries during a round table conference, in Singapore on Tuesday. (ANI)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state government’s aim is to increase investment in sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, warehousing and infrastructure with the cooperation of Singaporean companies.

On the third day of his Singapore visit, chief minister attended a round-table conference organised under the Singapore business forum, and held discussions on investment opportunities across various sectors with representatives of more than a dozen Singaporean companies, office-bearers of the Singapore business federation, industry representatives, investors and business leaders.

Saini said that besides Gurugram, the state government aims to develop cities such as Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonepat and Rohtak as the next growth centres for global capability centres (GCCs) and technology-led businesses.

Addressing the round-table conference, chief minister said that although Singapore and Haryana are geographically distinct, their thinking and priorities are closely aligned. Singapore is a hub of innovation, efficiency and global connectivity, while Haryana possesses strengths in enterprise, manufacturing and market access. “The convergence of these capabilities can take the economic partnership to new heights,” he said.

The chief minister assured the participants that investors should bring opportunities and technology to Haryana, while facilitating investments and ensuring time-bound implementation would be the responsibility of the state government. He said that his team would provide support at every level by understanding the specific requirements related to land, approvals, infrastructure, talent and policy support. He personally assured that he would ensure every investor coming from Singapore experiences speed in decision-making, reliability in implementation and confidence in governance in Haryana.

He recalled that Singaporean companies have established a strong presence in India in technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and financial services. The objective now is to take this strong relationship forward in Haryana and north India with new investment opportunities, technology partnerships and shared growth.

“I have not come merely to showcase Haryana’s strengths, but to make Singaporean companies partners in a future in which Haryana will be among north India’s most trusted, modern and rapidly growing business destinations,” Saini said, adding that Gurugram is today one of the country’s leading corporate and technology hubs.

Haryana offers access to multiple locations, strong connectivity, a skilled workforce and the vast talent pool of north India, he said.

Identifying electronics and semiconductor manufacturing as another key sector, Saini said that India’s ecosystem in this field is expanding rapidly. Haryana’s strategic location, strong industrial infrastructure, automobile and engineering base, and proximity to the NCR make it a natural destination for this sector. He invited Singaporean companies to consider Haryana as a potential investment partner for manufacturing, components, supply chains, research or technology partnerships.

Underlining the importance of green energy and sustainability, he said that Singaporean companies possess world-class experience in sustainable development and green growth. He said Haryana has immense potential in renewable energy, green manufacturing, energy efficiency, waste management and the circular economy.

“By combining Singapore’s technology and expertise with Haryana’s industrial strength and market demand, new and successful models of green industrial development can be developed,” said Saini, highlighting Haryana’s excellent connectivity with major markets across the country.

“Haryana has a strong network of industrial estates, expressways, highways, dedicated freight connectivity and modern logistics infrastructure. Therefore, for any company seeking to establish a manufacturing unit, distribution centre or supply chain base in north India, Haryana offers a strong, capable and future-ready platform.”

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Haryana government said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Singapore concluded on Tuesday, with various companies and institutions agreeing to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investment proposals worth approximately ₹ 5,500 crore in Haryana.

While ₹3,000 crore investment proposals pertain to health and wellness sector, ₹1,500 crore investment was proposed in water treatment and management, and ₹1,000 crore investment was agreed upon in education and skill development, the government said in a statement.

Saini met Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday and held discussions on various dimensions of cooperation between Haryana and Singapore. The meeting covered important areas such as education, skill development, water management, urban development, technological innovation, and creating employment opportunities for youth.