Ramayana Twitter reviews: Yash steals the show as Ravana; film's 'Avatar X LOTR-level' VFX and climax win praise

Taking Indian cinema to the global stage was one of Namit Malhotra's key ambitions with Ramayana, and the film's initial audience reactions suggest that it has struck a chord with moviegoers. The film released in theatres today, November 5, with audiences making their way to cinemas to watch the much-anticipated spectacle. Those who have watched it have taken to X to share their reactions, calling it a must-watch and describing it as a visual experience unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema. Yash's Ravana becomes the highlight in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Several viewers have praised the film's climax, with many calling it 'mind-blowing'. The visual effects have also received appreciation, with audiences comparing them to Hollywood productions and saying they give the film an international feel. Ranbir Kapoor, who faced criticism over his casting as Lord Rama when the film was first announced, has also received a positive response from viewers, with many calling him 'perfect' for the role. Sai Pallavi has been praised for her grace as Sita, while Yash appears to have emerged as a major highlight, with several viewers saying he steals the show.