Ramayana Twitter reviews: Yash steals the show as Ravana; film's 'Avatar X LOTR-level' VFX and climax win praise
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi has impressed the audience with many calling it a must-watch spectacle.
Taking Indian cinema to the global stage was one of Namit Malhotra's key ambitions with Ramayana, and the film's initial audience reactions suggest that it has struck a chord with moviegoers. The film released in theatres today, November 5, with audiences making their way to cinemas to watch the much-anticipated spectacle. Those who have watched it have taken to X to share their reactions, calling it a must-watch and describing it as a visual experience unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema.
Several viewers have praised the film's climax, with many calling it 'mind-blowing'. The visual effects have also received appreciation, with audiences comparing them to Hollywood productions and saying they give the film an international feel. Ranbir Kapoor, who faced criticism over his casting as Lord Rama when the film was first announced, has also received a positive response from viewers, with many calling him 'perfect' for the role. Sai Pallavi has been praised for her grace as Sita, while Yash appears to have emerged as a major highlight, with several viewers saying he steals the show.
A look at viewers' review of Ramayana
Calling the VFX award-worthy, an X user wrote, "Visuals are nowhere less than Avatar X LOTR. Yes Namit promised and did it. Animals look so real that I thought they were straight out of Nat Geo. Except Kumbhakarna and subahu, all other large creatures are perfect. Even they don't pull you out of the movie. And Jatayu Man, that deserves a vfx award. A bafta for sure. That's how good it is, like each micro expression can be seen. The scenery, richness, and colours is something we all craved in recent global cinema. It's that good. Acting performances of all the actors are too good, be it ranbir, sai, lakshman, yash perfectly justifying their role. Sita did deserve more screentime. The movie is filled with goosebumps, and at the same time tears, pre interval and climax will tear you up."
Deep Dive
Another moviegoer wrote, "Super Duper extraordinary. Never seen before in Indian cinema. Yash is obviously the highlight but Ranbir Kapoor, sai pallavi is amazingly good as well. Music is great. Yash's costume is out of this world. but the greatest thing about the movie is VFX. Easy LOTR level."
Praising Yash's performance a fan wrote, "Ramayana is the benchmark of Indian cinema. This is how you tell our history and our truth to the world. This is PEAK INDIAN CINEMA. VFX, Action, Emotion, performances everything is absolutely spot on. I am flabbergasted by RAVANA, Yash Boss's performance."
A X user was surprised by Ranbir's performance and wrote, "This has to be the best #ramayana ever! First half is peak cinema, second half slows down a bit, but that mind-blowing climax makes it all worth it. Yash as Ravana and Ranbir as Shri Rama were surprisingly excellent. Visuals are out of this world. Absolute must-watch."
Many viewers are stunned by the climax of the film, and one of them wrote, "Yash as Ravana steals the show. Stunning Visuals; Climax Jatayu sequence wow. Ranbir-Sita Episodes fail to bring emotion. Laxman Gud. Music's biggest letdown. Unexciting, Lengthy Drama tests patience in most parts. Grand making and soulless narration. AVG!"
"Breathtaking visuals, monumental scale, and powerful emotions. Yet some moments feel stretched, and the pacing could be tighter. Nitesh Tiwari delivers a grand cinematic experience with flaws, but the impact is epic! A spectacle worth witnessing!" wrote another viewer.
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film will release in two parts. However, Namit has also hinted at planning a trilogy. While the second part was supposed to release in 2027, it has been pushed to 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.