US expands online immigration filing options, touts faster processing and fraud checks

In a post on X, USCIS said the expansion would help it process immigration forms more efficiently while strengthening safeguards against fraud. The agency directed applicants to its online filing options page, which outlines how individuals can submit forms and supporting documents through a USCIS online account.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ) is expanding its online filing system to improve immigration application processing, strengthen identity verification and enhance fraud detection and national security screening, the agency said in a recent announcement.

The agency's online filing system offers two ways to submit immigration forms: completing an electronic application through a guided workflow or uploading a completed PDF form with supporting evidence.

Also Read: US deportations to continue despite Democratic takeover of Congress, DHS head Mullin says

USCIS moves towards mandatory digital applications US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is expanding its online immigration filing system to improve application processing, strengthen fraud detection and enhance identity verification and national security screening, as the agency moves towards making electronic submissions mandatory for a wider range of immigration forms.

The agency highlighted its online filing options in a post on X, directing applicants to its official online filing portal for instructions on submitting immigration forms electronically. The updated USCIS webpage, last reviewed on October 7, 2026, outlines two ways applicants can file forms through an online account.

The move follows a broader Department of Homeland Security initiative to shift immigration benefit applications from paper-based submissions to digital processing.

Two ways to file immigration forms online Under the current system, applicants can use either of the following options:

Guided online filing: Applicants answer questions through a step-by-step electronic form that adapts to their application type and category. The system guides users through the process and helps them provide the information required for their filing. PDF upload: Applicants can upload a completed PDF version of an immigration form along with supporting evidence through their USCIS online account. Both methods allow applicants to manage their cases through their online accounts. USCIS also provides resources explaining how to create accounts, upload evidence and respond to requests for evidence electronically.

Also Read: Republican blame game starts after midterms setback as 2028 hopefuls angle for position

Mandatory online filing for eligible forms The expansion follows an interim final rule published in the Federal Register on August 11, which gives USCIS the authority to require electronic filing for immigration forms that have been available online for at least 180 days.

Under the rule, USCIS must notify applicants of a mandatory electronic filing requirement on its website and provide an additional 60-day period for compliance. Applicants who face undue hardship in filing electronically can seek a waiver under the established procedure.

The Department of Homeland Security said the shift would reduce the need for physical paper submissions and government lockbox services, while allowing immigration applications and supporting documents to enter digital systems more efficiently.

The agency expects electronic filing to reduce avoidable errors, improve application data quality and strengthen fraud detection through better access to digital records and analytical tools. The transition is also intended to improve identity management and support more effective background checks and national security screening.