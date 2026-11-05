US deportations to continue despite Democratic takeover of Congress, DHS head Mullin says

“Deportations will continue,” Mullin wrote in a brief post on X on November 4, signaling that the administration intends to maintain its immigration crackdown despite the Republican electoral setback.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has vowed to continue deportations despite Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, setting up a potential clash over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Will US deportations stop when Democrats take control of Congress?

Will US deportations stop when Democrats take control of Congress?

The party’s takeover of the House and Senate gives it control of congressional committees and greater authority to investigate federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The shift is expected to intensify scrutiny of deportation operations, detention facilities and immigration enforcement spending. NPR's election analysis said the victories would usher in a new period of congressional investigations into the Trump administration.

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Democrats signal investigations into immigration enforcement Democrats have already signaled plans to use their new congressional power to examine ICE operations and demand testimony from administration officials.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats posted “clear your calendar” in a message directed at Mullin after the election results, indicating that the secretary could face congressional hearings once the new Congress convenes in January.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee’s ranking Democrat, is expected to become its chairman. Under Democratic leadership, the committee would gain greater authority to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and investigate federal immigration enforcement.