US deportations to continue despite Democratic takeover of Congress, DHS head Mullin says
Markwayne Mullin says deportations will continue as Democrats prepare congressional investigations into ICE and Trump's immigration enforcement policies.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has vowed to continue deportations despite Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, setting up a potential clash over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.
“Deportations will continue,” Mullin wrote in a brief post on X on November 4, signaling that the administration intends to maintain its immigration crackdown despite the Republican electoral setback.
Deep Dive
The party’s takeover of the House and Senate gives it control of congressional committees and greater authority to investigate federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The shift is expected to intensify scrutiny of deportation operations, detention facilities and immigration enforcement spending. NPR's election analysis said the victories would usher in a new period of congressional investigations into the Trump administration.
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Democrats signal investigations into immigration enforcement
Democrats have already signaled plans to use their new congressional power to examine ICE operations and demand testimony from administration officials.
House Homeland Security Committee Democrats posted “clear your calendar” in a message directed at Mullin after the election results, indicating that the secretary could face congressional hearings once the new Congress convenes in January.
Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee’s ranking Democrat, is expected to become its chairman. Under Democratic leadership, the committee would gain greater authority to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and investigate federal immigration enforcement.
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Democrats face limits on blocking deportations
Although Democrats will gain control of Congress, their ability to immediately stop deportations remains limited.
The White House has said that more than 605,000 deportations have taken place under Trump's second administration, alongside approximately 1.9 million voluntary departures.
Trump administration has already committed substantial resources to immigration enforcement. A Republican-backed funding package approved in 2025 allocated approximately $170 billion for immigration enforcement through September 2029.
A change in congressional control does not automatically suspend deportations. The administration can continue enforcing existing immigration laws, while Democrats would need legislative or funding changes to significantly alter the program. Any legislation opposed by Trump could also face a presidential veto.
Mullin's declaration underscores the administration's determination to continue deportations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More