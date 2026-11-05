New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody in two money laundering cases, seeking interim bail or custody parole to take care of his ailing wife. Delhi HC asks ED to respond to Al Falah University chairman’s plea for interim bail or custody parole

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the plea and asked it to verify the medical documents submitted by Siddiqui and inform the court on Friday.

"In view of the urgency expressed by the counsel for the petitioner, list on November 6," the court said.

Siddiqui has sought interim bail for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds. He said his wife is a stage 4 ovarian cancer patient and has to undergo next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10.

His counsel submitted that the petitioner needs to consult doctors for further line of treatment of his wife and urged the court to grant him interim bail for a week.

In the alternative, he said he be granted custody parole.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

The ED opposed the interim bail plea contending that he is a flight risk.

The high court, in July, had refused to grant interim bail to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates.

Siddiqui has been arrested in two money laundering cases. One money laundering case is linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of his Faridabad-based educational institution.

He was arrested on November 18, 2025, in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

The ED's probe stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.

The ED has alleged the university generated ₹415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.

Siddiqui was subsequently arrested by the ED again in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of land worth ₹45 crore in Delhi.

Al Falah University came under scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' probe in which two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another doctor, Umar-un-Nabi, associated with its hospital, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025 blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.

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