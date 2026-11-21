After Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a sophisticated cheating racket during finance accounts assistant recruitment examination on November 15, Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday accused J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) of colluding with cheating mafia and indulging in examination frauds. PDP leader Iltija Mufti during a press conference, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI) more

Iltija alleged that since 2019, there have been constant instances of frauds in recruitment examinations particularly conducted by JKSSB.

“JKSSB held the exam on November 15. As many as 600 posts were announced in which 1.6 lakh aspirants appeared. And a cheating racket was busted in which four modules were caught with eight wireless devices, 22 mobile phones and four vehicles were seized,” Iltija said at a press conference.

She alleged that this was not the first time that this had happened. “JKSSB issued a statement saying this was a standalone incident. But I want to tell JKSSB and the government here that after 2019, there has been fraud in every recruitment exam for government jobs-whether that was sub inspector posts for J&K Police, Jal Shakti posts, civil services, fire and emergency service exams. There has been fraud in every exam,” she alleged.

Referring to the March 2022 police sub-inspector exam, she alleged that papers were sold for ₹15 to ₹20 lakh each. “When JKSSB says that this is an exceptional case, that is completely a lie and wrong,” she said.

“It is not a one off incident, it is a mafia which is operating with the collusion and aid of government employees themselves. There has been news that four employees of JKSSB are also involved in this and also five employees of forestry,” she said.

“As facts are coming to light, we have discovered that there is a proper racket, a mafia that is operating in J&K as far as employment schemes are concerned,” she said.

“Cheating in recruitment schemes across J&K has become the norm, not an exception. There is a syndicated mafia that is operating in connivance with JKSSB and government employees who are extorting a huge amount of money from candidates who want to cheat,” she alleged.

She further alleged that JKSSB has collected around ₹113 crore from aspirants between 2023 and 2026 in the name of application fees, while exams are repeatedly cancelled due to scams.

Examination not compromised: JKSSB

The JKSSB issued a clarification saying that the accounts assistant examination was successfully held across all 20 districts of the Union territory and that the “isolated incident” involving an attempt to use unfair means did not compromise the examination process.

The examination was spread over 493 examination centres in which 1,61,946 candidates were scheduled to appear for selection against 600 posts.

The board appreciated J&K Police for their swift, professional and decisive action in identifying and apprehending the elements allegedly involved in the nefarious attempt to undermine the sanctity of the examination.