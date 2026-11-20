A 52-year-old man clung desperately to the front of a moving private bus for nearly 22km along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway before falling off and being run over by the bus near Kapriwas on Wednesday morning, police said on Friday. The private bus, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was used to ferry employees from Manesar to a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari, police said. (HT Photo) more

The incident followed an altercation between the man and the bus driver over a minor collision involving his Bolero Camper near the Manesar bus stand, after which the driver allegedly attempted to speed away.

The private bus, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was used to ferry employees from Manesar to a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari, police said.

The victim, identified as Krishan Kumar, a resident of Manesar village, managed to climb onto the bus’s front bumper to escape being run over, according to a complaint filed by his son, Tanush Kumar. As the bus sped away, Kumar held on to its windscreen wipers, balancing his feet on two supports on the bumper in an attempt to stay on the moving vehicle.

His son and other family members pursued the bus in a car for several kilometres, trying to stop the driver. However, the driver allegedly prevented them from overtaking and also rammed their car, forcing them to abandon the chase midway.

Police said Kumar lost his grip when the bus negotiated a sharp turn near Kapriwas, about 22km from the Manesar bus stand. He fell under the vehicle and was crushed to death.

According to police, the initial altercation took place around 5.30am on Wednesday when Kumar was driving his Bolero Camper near the Manesar bus stand. The bus allegedly hit his vehicle, causing minor damage, following which an argument broke out between Kumar and the driver.

Tanush said his father alerted his mother about the altercation, following which he and other family members rushed to the spot. “My mother alerted me, and I reached the spot with my family members,” Tanush said.

According to Tanush, the driver attempted to flee when he spotted the family approaching, and allegedly tried to run over Kumar, who was standing in front of the vehicle.

“My father managed to climb onto the bumper of the bus in an attempt to save his life. The driver did not stop, instead he sped away,” he said.

Tanush said he and others immediately pursued the bus in their car, hoping to intercept it and rescue Kumar. However, the driver allegedly did not let them overtake and eventually rammed their vehicle.

A senior police officer said the bus had travelled nearly 22km by the time it approached Kapriwas, where it slowed down because of traffic.

“The driver, who probably feared being assaulted, was negotiating a sharp turn to take an alternative route off the expressway when the victim lost his grip and came under the bus, resulting in his instant death,” the officer said.

Tanush, in his police complaint, alleged that the driver deliberately took a sharp turn near the Kapriwas border, causing his father to fall onto the road and come under the bus’s wheels.

The incident sparked anger among Kumar’s family members and other residents of Manesar village, who subsequently gathered near the bus. The driver and conductor were allegedly assaulted, while the vehicle was vandalised.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the bus driver was unable to get away because of traffic near Kapriwas.

“Krishan’s family members and other residents of Manesar village reached the spot and brutally assaulted the driver and the conductor,” Turan said.

He said police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and the subsequent violence. The teams intervened and rescued the driver and conductor, who had sustained multiple injuries in the assault.

“The duo was rushed to a private hospital, where they are still undergoing treatment for multiple injuries. The agitating villagers had also vandalised the bus at the spot. It was later seized,” Turan said.

He added that the two would be arrested once doctors declared them medically fit.

On the basis of Tanush’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Manesar police station on Wednesday under sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 3(5) (common intention) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Kumar’s body was handed over to his family following an autopsy on Thursday.