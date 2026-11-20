Bengaluru: The night after he lost Game 7 of the 2012 World Chess Championship to Boris Gelfand, Viswanathan Anand spoke of himself as world champion in the past tense to his wife Aruna. The first six games had ended in draws before the challenger, Gelfand, struck in the seventh to take the lead in the match. Starting November 24 in Geneva, Gukesh will have the job of holding on to his crown as challenger and fellow Gen-Z GM Javokhir Sindarov comes for his throne. (HT_PRINT) more

Suddenly, the prospect of losing the crown no longer seemed like a distant possibility. For defending champion Anand, it was a frighteningly real one.

It didn't come to pass. Anand struck back in game eight and went on to retain his title. It was for the last time.

Starting November 24 in Geneva, Gukesh – who became the youngest undisputed world champion in 2024 – will have the job of holding on to his crown as challenger and fellow Gen-Z GM Javokhir Sindarov – all audacity, ambition, insouciance and Counter-Strike – comes for his throne.

The man Gukesh possibly has on speed-dial – Anand, is the only other Indian who’s walked this path before. And with great success. He defended his world title four times, across formats.

Former world champion Garry Kasparov once called anxiety and complacency the natural enemies of the defending champion. “The quest to become world champion is a fire that burns hotter than any other. It is not possible to maintain the same level of a challenger’s relentless desire as champion.”

In an earlier interaction with HT, Anand spoke of being caught in the exhausting cycle of playing these matches. “There was a point I was tired of playing these matches every second year. Somehow you never get to break away from it.”

After winning his first world title in 2000, Anand had to wait seven years to reclaim the crown, this time as undisputed champion. His triumph in the 2007 World Championship tournament, which included Vladimir Kramnik, was followed by the challenge of defending his title against the Russian in a match just a year later. He prevailed, and went on to successfully defend his crown twice more, against Veselin Topalov in 2010 and Gelfand in 2012.

Defending a world title also means having to reinvent yourself, for every match. The preparation that worked against one challenger can become a liability against the next. Anand had to find different ways to overcome Kramnik, Topalov and Gelfand, with each match presenting its own tactical, psychological and emotional demands.

His most successful pivot came ahead of his 2008 World Championship title defence against Vladimir Kramnik, when he went for the daunting switch to 1.d4 from his customary 1.e4, catching his challenger off guard. The risk paid off.

Ahead of the 2010 match, while the rest of his team scrambled to make alternative travel arrangements after volcanic ash from an eruption in Iceland grounded flights across Europe, Anand remained unruffled, engrossed in a book about Egypt's boy king, Tutankhamun.

For Gukesh, who has been carrying the weighty crown along with the burden of having to live up to his prefix, it’s been a rough ride. He’s lately found a way to lighten up and take his mind off chess.

“I think the word ‘defend’ is probably not a good place to begin, because in terms of how Gukesh has played for the last couple of years, he should not be in a position where he has to defend anything.” five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen said in September. “He should be in a position where he has everything to gain. He has shown previously in 2024 that when things click, he has the potential to play at an extremely high level.”

Gukesh knows what it takes to chase a crown. He is about to discover what it takes to keep one.

“Surely, there are different mindsets going into playing both the matches. As many people have said, defending a title is more difficult than actually winning it,” Gukesh said, when asked about the difference in approaching the title as a challenger and a champion. "There’s a lot of expectation, pressure and questions like ‘what if you lose,’ but I guess at the end of the day you still need to do the basic things – go out there and play good chess.”