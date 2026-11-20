A 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding private bus after it rammed into his vehicle, causing him to fall near Karabara Chowk on Thursday. Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the bus driver. (HT) more

The Daresi police have arrested the accused bus driver, identified as Harpreet Singh, and impounded the vehicle involved in the collision.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Savita, her husband, Ranjit Mahto, had left home for work with his e-rickshaw on Thursday. While he was travelling from Basti Jodhewal towards Jalandhar Bypass on the service road along the National Highway, a speeding private bus hit his vehicle near Karabara Chowk.

Following the impact of the collision, Mahto fell and came under a wheel of the bus, sustaining a fatal head injury. He died before medical help could arrive.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the bus driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mahto was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son, all of whom are school-going students.