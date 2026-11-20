The city’s air quality deteriorated further on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 263 by evening and remaining in the poor category. The district’s stubble burning tally has also risen to 372, surpassing the 219 incidents recorded during the entire paddy season last year, despite 99.7% of this year’s harvest having been completed. Commuters navigate amid thick smog in Ludhiana on Friday. (gurpreet Singh/HT) more

The AQI had averaged 176 on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to 192 on Tuesday. The district’s stubble-burning count rose from 363 on Thursday to 372 on Friday.

According to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data for September 15 to November 19, officials have inspected 358 fields and physically confirmed stubble burning at 198 locations. Environmental compensation (EC) of ₹8.4 lakh has been imposed in 164 cases, while 73 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against violators.

The administration has also made 122 red entries in the land records of farmers found burning stubble. In addition, 125 warning notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers in areas reporting a high frequency of verified incidents.

The figures have already surpassed last year’s numbers recorded by November 30, when the entire paddy harvest had been completed. By then, crop burning had been physically confirmed at 116 locations, environmental compensation had been imposed in 98 cases and 55 FIRs had been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The administration had also made 87 red entries in farmers’ land records and issued four warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal had earlier said field officers had been deployed across the district to monitor stubble burning and action was being taken against violators. Show-cause notices were being issued wherever negligence was found.

“Farmers are being constantly made aware of the consequences, and the administration is making every effort to ensure that the minimum possible number of incidents are reported in the coming days,” he had said.