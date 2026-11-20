A 37-year-old cloud kitchen owner was shot in the stomach by an occupant of a car following a chain collision involving three vehicles near the Verka Milk Plant on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Thursday night. The victim was returning home with his wife and mother when the incident occurred, police said. Victim Sharad Saggu in hospital. (HT)

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Singh all four occupants of the car have been identified and booked on charges of attempt to murder.

The victim, identified as Sharad Saggu, a resident of the old city who runs a cloud kitchen, was driving his Hyundai Venue when the collision occurred near a traffic signal close to the Verka Milk Plant.

According to police, vehicles ahead applied sudden brakes, triggering a chain collision involving three cars. Saggu’s SUV rammed into a Volkswagen carrying four men, following which an argument broke out over the damage caused to their vehicle.

The SHO Balwinder Singh said an occupant of the Volkswagen reportedly snatched Saggu’s car keys during the altercation. Although he offered to bear the repair expenses and requested them to return the keys, they refused. When he attempted to contact the police control room, the men apparently snatched his mobile phone as well.

According to the complaint, all four accused were drunk.

“During the argument, one of them brandished a firearm and shot Saggu in the stomach. He collapsed after being hit, while another shot was fired into the air before fleeing,” the SHO said.

Saggu’s wife and mother, assisted by passersby, rushed him to a hospital. “His condition is stated to be stable,” the SHO said.

After the incident, the accused fled in different directions, leaving their vehicle behind, police said.

According to the SHO, three of them escaped immediately, while the fourth arranged for a towing vehicle parked around 500 metres away to remove the damaged car, which had a punctured tyre. “He instructed the towing vehicle driver to take it to Kharar,” the SHO said.

“A police team later seized the vehicle and identified all the accused. Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the accused is an army personnel, although his identity and service details were being verified. We are also ascertaining whether the firearm used in the shooting was licensed,” the SHO said.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act following the complaint by the victim’s family,” he added.

The shooting is the latest in a series of gun-related incidents reported in Ludhiana over the past six days.

Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has announced an ‘Insaaf March’ from Saturday, targeting the state government over deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Notably, the incident occurred while police commissioner Swapan Sharma and other senior officers were conducting night patrols across the city. Despite the heavy police presence, the accused managed to flee after the shooting, raising serious safety concerns.

Six gun-related incidents reported in Ludhiana in six days

A 62-year-old accountant was shot at by five unidentified assailants during an attempted scooter robbery near Ramgarh village on November 17. Three bullets hit his helmet and another struck his thigh. Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

Five men opened fire targeting a house in New Shivpuri following an argument on November 16. One of the accused is the nephew of a sitting Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

A 26-year-old fish seller was shot in the stomach by two motorcycle-borne assailants near the EWS Colony crossing on Tajpur Road on November 15.

A 22-year-old factory worker sustained a bullet injury after his friend’s firearm accidentally went off while he was showing it off to him at a tavern in Hargobind Nagar on November 14.

An unidentified guest fired a shot into the air during a wedding function in Chhwani Mohalla on November 13, during a wedding ceremony.