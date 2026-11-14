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Mirwaiz welcomes Wazas’ move to regulate wedding feast timings

After nearly two weeks of house detention, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq on Friday returned to the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, where he addressed the Friday congregation

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:53:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday welcomed the Waza (chefs) community’s initiative to regulate wedding feast timings.

Mirwaiz described the initiative as a positive step towards bringing discipline and simplicity to marriage celebrations while respecting the dignity and hard work of the Waza community. (HT File)
Mirwaiz described the initiative as a positive step towards bringing discipline and simplicity to marriage celebrations while respecting the dignity and hard work of the Waza community. (HT File)

After nearly two weeks of house detention, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq on Friday returned to the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, where he addressed the Friday congregation.

Mirwaiz expressed concern over the repeated restrictions on his religious and public activities, saying that such arbitrary measures hurt people, cause inconvenience and amount to unwarranted interference in discharging his religious obligations as the Mirwaiz.

He said that the pulpit of Jama Masjid has always stood for upholding faith and speaking the truth that reflects the concerns of people and their rights, a responsibility that he cannot abandon.

Mirwaiz also welcomed the recent decision of the Kashmir Waza Association to regulate wedding feast timings, particularly its decision to conclude late-night Wazwan dinners by 10pm.

Mirwaiz described the initiative as a positive step towards bringing discipline and simplicity to marriage celebrations while respecting the dignity and hard work of the Waza community.

He assured the association of the full support for such constructive efforts towards social reform.

Mirwaiz said that while the Waza association’s decision is a step in the right direction, much needs to be done around growing extravagance, unnecessary additions to wedding customs, excessive expenditure and competitive displays of wealth that have placed enormous financial and social burdens on families. He urged society to preserve the beauty of its traditions while doing away with wasteful practices, making marriages simpler, dignified and affordable in accordance with Islamic teachings.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mirwaiz Welcomes Wazas’ Move To Regulate Wedding Feast Timings
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mirwaiz Welcomes Wazas’ Move To Regulate Wedding Feast Timings
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