Four mobile phones stolen from scooter parked at Panjab University

A thief made off with four mobile phones from the scooter of a student outside an exam centre in Panjab University on Monday. Before entering the exam centre, the complainant had locked four mobile phones in the boot space of her scooter that was parked behind the building. (HT File Photo)

Complainant Kirti Bansal, 25, who resides at a hostel on the varsity campus, told the police that she, along with her three friends, had gone to the Emerging Area building on the campus to appear in an exam.

Before entering the exam centre, they locked their four mobile phones in the boot space of her scooter that was parked behind the building. But when they returned, they were shocked to find the boot open and the mobile phones missing.

She filed a complaint with the Sector 11 police station, where a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.