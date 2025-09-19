Moderate rainfall to continue in Himachal, dry weather likely in plains from Sept 21: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate rainfall to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, however, no heavy rain alert has been sounded. Road clearance work underway after landslide triggered heavy rains, in Kinnaur, on Thursday. (ANI)

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places from September 19 to 24. The weather office has predicted dry weather in plains from September 21 to 23, while in high hill areas, dry weather is expected from September 19. The mid-hill areas, however, are likely to receive light rainfall till September 24.

MeT department officials said that no large change in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours, thereafter they are likely to gradually rise by 2-3 degrees during subsequent 3-4 days. However, no large change in minimum temperatures is expected during the next 3-4 days.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was active over the state. Light to moderate rain was observed at many places and heavy to very heavy rain was observed at isolated places during this time.

Pong Dam water level still above danger mark

The water level in the Pong Dam continued to remain above its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet, recording 1,394.84 feet at 5 pm on Thursday. As per the information shared by SDM Indora in Kangra district, the inflow into the dam’s reservoir was 52,313 cusecs, while the outflow was 59,845 cusecs.

Pong is located on the river Beas in the wetland of Shivalik hills of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, close to the border with Punjab. The dam’s catchment areas in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts in Himachal, have been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past many days.

606 roads blocked in the state: SDMA

National Highway 5 (NH-5) in Nigulsari, which was blocked following a landslide on Wednesday, was restored on Thursday morning. Due to closed NH, 73 panchayats in Kinnaur district were cut off from the rest of the country. Road restoration work was delayed due to the shooting stones.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported a total of 606 roads blocked including two national highways –NH 3 and NH 305, along with disruption of 228 power distribution transformers and 221 water supply schemes. The cumulative death toll since the start of the monsoon season since June 20 has reached 424. Of these, 242 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 182 deaths were a result of road accidents. The state has declared itself a disaster-affected state under the Disaster Management Act due to the extensive damage.

GSI begins preliminary post-disaster assessment in Kullu

A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has initiated a preliminary post-disaster assessment in the Inner Akhara Bazar area of Kullu town on Thursday, the site of twin landslides that claimed nine lives and injured three, with one victim remaining in critical condition.

The GSI scientists have clarified that their current visit aims to suggest immediate remedial measures. A comprehensive study, they stated, will be undertaken only after the Himachal government provides a compiled list of landslide-hit and prone sites across the entire state, based on which specialised teams will be formed.

Restoration work underway on war footing: Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the restoration of the disaster-hit schemes was underway on a war footing in Dharampur Assembly Constituency. Already 48 schemes have been partially restored so far.

Agnihotri assured that all schemes will be fully functional shortly, ensuring smooth water supply to the general public.