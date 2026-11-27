Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Moga Amandeep Kaur Arora skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons on Thursday citing the party’s mega rally in Moga.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amandeep Kaur Arora (HT) more less

Arora was summoned to the ED’s zonal office in Chandigarh on Thursday in connection with an ongoing money laundering case linked to the alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government and other properties.

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ED officials said Arora’s legal team submitted an application with the inquiry officer, seeking another date from the agency to record her statement in the case. Another AAP MLA from Dharamkot, Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, was also summoned in the same case on Friday.

“We will give a fresh date to Arora, who has been asked to bring certain documents related to the properties under scrutiny,” an official said.

The investigation, stemming from a Dharamkot police station FIR, centres on the alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government, municipal corporation, market committee, and church trust properties, as well as the siphoning of more than ₹1 crore in compensation funds meant for local residents whose land in Adhraman village was acquired by the government for highway construction.

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{{^usCountry}} Lakhwinder Singh, a partner and director at the Arora-linked Aashirwaad Hospital and De-addiction Centre, also appeared before the ED on Monday regarding hospital management, unaccounted cash collections, financial transactions, and the procurement and dispensing of psychotropic medicines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakhwinder Singh, a partner and director at the Arora-linked Aashirwaad Hospital and De-addiction Centre, also appeared before the ED on Monday regarding hospital management, unaccounted cash collections, financial transactions, and the procurement and dispensing of psychotropic medicines. {{/usCountry}}

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Four of MLA Arora’s relatives her husband, Rakesh Arora, her father, Jaspal Singh, her brother, Valjinder Singh, and her maternal uncle, Harminder Singh, were also summoned on staggered dates between November 23 and December 2.

Seven govt properties on ED’s radar

In an official statement released on November 6, the ED accused the MLA and her associates of involvement in the fraudulent acquisition of seven land parcels belonging to government departments and a church society in Moga. “The properties were acquired or transferred in the names of the MLA’s relatives and other associated persons through manipulation of revenue records and execution of property documents,” the agency stated.

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The identified properties include 13 marlas of central government land on Zira Road, seven marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines, six marlas of market committee land on railway road and three kanals and 16 marlas of municipal land at Moga Mehla Singh-3.

Investigators were also examining transactions involving more than 52 marlas of land belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association.