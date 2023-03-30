Mohali: 25-year-old pregnant woman killed in accident

A two month pregnant woman died after a stationary truck rammed into her the car at Kharar-Landran road in Sohana area of Mohali on Tuesday night. A two month pregnant woman died after a stationary truck rammed into her the car at Kharar-Landran road in Sohana area of Mohali on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the woman, around 25 years of age, was crushed to death, her husband Lakhwinder Singh, who was driving the car, attained no injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Phase 11, Chandigarh. The incident took place around midnight when the victim was travelling back home with her husband after attending a function.

According to investigating officer Malkit Singh when the duo was returning home, the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck. The killer truck was left abandoned in the middle of the road after its tyre got deflated.

Maneet was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital where she died during treatment.

Malkit Singh said the truck was in bad condition, it bore no reflectors and its parking lights were also not working. As it was dark, the driver could not spot the vehicle. The police has registered a case under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and impounded the vehicle bearing registration number of Himachal Pradesh.