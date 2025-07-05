Mohali: 28 hurt as buses collide on Kharar flyover

At least 28 people sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a private bus on the Kharar flyover late Thursday night. Both buses were coming from Chandigarh when the mishap took place. The injured passengers were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of an highways emergency team. (HT photo for representation)

As per information, the private bus driver applied brakes suddenly on seeing some passengers in the middle of the highway. Left with little time to respond, the Roadways bus driver who was following behind, ended up crashing into the private bus.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of an highways emergency team. Most of the injuries were minor, and all passengers are reported to be stable.

A passenger, Kuldeep Singh, who was on the private bus, said, “I came to Chandigarh to drop my daughter and was heading back when suddenly our bus was hit from the back. The collision shook everyone. The back of the private bus got damaged.”

Though the drivers of both buses got into an argument, they later reached a compromise and no FIR was registered.

7-yr-old girl, bizman lose lives in separate mishaps

Two people, including a seven-year-old girl and a Chandigarh-based businessman, died in separate road accidents in Mohali on Friday. The seven-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car near Chhota Chowk in Handesra village on Thursday while she was walking along the road with her family. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. A case under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver.

In the second incident, a businessman identified as Varun Dhawan of Chandigarh, died after his car rammed into a pole in Sector 82 in the early hours of Friday. He was accompanied by two passengers, one of whom was critically injured.

SHO Aerocity Satwinder Singh said, “Initial investigation suggests a snag in the car. If any negligence or cognisable offence is found, we will take further action.”