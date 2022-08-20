Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A Mohali court sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, Kedar Singh, a resident of Phase 6, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
According to the case files, the girl’s mother, a daily wager, had found her crying after returning home from work around 8 pm on July 10, 2020. On being coaxed, the girl revealed that Kedar, who often visited their neighbourhood, entered their house while she was home alone and raped her. Kedar also threatened to kill her and her family members if she revealed the incident to anyone.
On being alerted, police had arrested Kedar from his house the same night.
-
Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
Upset over his wife's infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said. After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide. On her boyfriend's request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor & truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said. “The accident took place in Pali district's Sumerpur police station area. Those injured are being treated at hospitals in Sumerpur, Pali and Shivganj (Sirohi),” Pali Police informed on Twitter.
-
Class 11 admissions: MHC govt school posts highest cut-off for science streams in Chandigarh
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Modern Housing Complex posted the highest cut-off among government schools as per the final merit list for the Class 11 counselling, which was released by the UT education department on Friday. While more students have applied for Class 11 admissions this year as compared to previous years, the cut-off has reduced. Last year, the highest cut-off for science was 96% at GMSSS MHC.
-
Show-cause notice over USA tour: PUTA writes to V-C, condemns ‘victimisation of teachers’
After three Panjab University teachers were sent show-cause notices for visiting the United States of America for a project, Panjab University Teachers Association has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.” The three have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days.
-
113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road. From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.
