Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 55-year-old liquor vend employee found murdered in Lalru
chandigarh news

Mohali: 55-year-old liquor vend employee found murdered in Lalru

A liquor vend employee was found murdered inside the vend at Hasanpura village in Lalru, Mohali, on Sunday; the victim was a native of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh
A liquor vend employee was found murdered inside the vend in Lalru, Mohali, on Sunday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
A liquor vend employee was found murdered inside the vend in Lalru, Mohali, on Sunday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 55-year-old employee of a liquor vend was found murdered inside the vend at Hasanpura village in Lalru on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Devi Sharan Yadav, a native of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC.

“The body bears strangulation marks around the neck,” said Inspector Jaswinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Lalru.

He said prima facia it seemed to be a burglary attempt or an old rivalry. The body has been kept in a mortuary and the police are waiting for the post-mortem examination report.

He was working at the vend for the past three months and his son Amar Singh is working at another vend. Amar told the police that though his father had no enmity with anyone, he suspected it to be a murder case. The police said the liquor vend owner’s statement had also been recorded and friends and relatives of the victim were being questioned to ascertain the cause of the death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out