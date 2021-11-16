Mohali: 55-year-old liquor vend employee found murdered in Lalru

A 55-year-old employee of a liquor vend was found murdered inside the vend at Hasanpura village in Lalru on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Devi Sharan Yadav, a native of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC.

“The body bears strangulation marks around the neck,” said Inspector Jaswinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Lalru.

He said prima facia it seemed to be a burglary attempt or an old rivalry. The body has been kept in a mortuary and the police are waiting for the post-mortem examination report.

He was working at the vend for the past three months and his son Amar Singh is working at another vend. Amar told the police that though his father had no enmity with anyone, he suspected it to be a murder case. The police said the liquor vend owner’s statement had also been recorded and friends and relatives of the victim were being questioned to ascertain the cause of the death.