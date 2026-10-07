Mohali: Biker killed after crashing into stationary truck in Zirakpur

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured after their two-wheeler collided with a stationary truck on Patiala road in Zirakpur late Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Prince of Kurari village. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Prince of Kurari village. His uncle, who is the complainant in the case, said that he, his nephew, and the nephew’s friend Gurtej Singh had gone to Zirakpur for some work. While returning around 11.30 pm, the two friends were riding ahead on one bike while the complainant followed them on his two-wheeler. Near Gopal Sweets traffic lights, Prince rammed into a stationary truck, bearing registration number HR-39-F-7759. The complainant said that headlights from oncoming vehicles likely affected Prince’s visibility, adding that the truck driver had also not switched on the parking lights.

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The collision threw both men onto the road. Prince suffered injuries to his face and body, while Gurtej sustained injuries to his arms and legs. After learning of the crash, the truck driver fled on foot.

Commuters took the two men to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared Prince dead on arrival. Gurtej was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 285 (danger, obstruction, or injury in a public way) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.