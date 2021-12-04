Mohali businessman booked for cheating

Sohana police have booked a Mohali-based businessman for cheating a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

The businessman has been identified as Saurabh Tewari, who runs a garment manufacturing business, Pride and Passion, in Sector 82.

He cheated Rohit Jain by selling him a property in Ambala, which was not in his name, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, Jain said that in August 2018, Tewari took ₹39 lakh from him in lieu of selling his native house in Ambala, but on checking, it came to the fore that the property was not in his name and he was not authorised to sell it.

“When we demanded our money back, Tewari said he will pay double the money and needed some time. He only gave back ₹2 lakh and later started threatening me and my family,” the complaint told the police.

The FIR against Saurabh Tewari has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said they have already issued Tewari a notice to join the investigation, on failing which he will be arrested.