Mohali CIA arrests 3 Himachal men with 200 gram heroin; case under NDPS Act registered

Mohali CIA arrested three persons hailing from Himachal and recovered 200 gram heroin from them They have been booked under the NDPS Act
A case has been registered against three Himachal residents under the NDPS Act . The Mohali CIA arrested them with 200 gram heroin. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Baljinder Singh, inspector, crime investigating agency (CIA), Mohali, said on a tip-off, the police arrested three persons with 200 grams of heroin. A Swift Dzire car has also been recovered. The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Labu (25), a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pardesh, Desraj, alias Desu (32), a resident of Mandi, and Harish Kumar (23) of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered against all three under the NDPS Act at the Sadar Kurali police station.

The officer said after the tip-off, a naka was laid on the Kharar-Kurali road as they were going to supply heroin to customers in Chandigarh and Mohali.

During questioning, they admitted that they bring heroin from Delhi at a cheaper rate and then sell it at higher rates in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Man held for gambling

Inspector Balwinder Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said on a tip-off the police arrested a person engaged in gambling in Kharar and recovered 4,500 from him.

The accused has been identified as a 25-year-old Badal resident. He is working as a scrap dealer. The police have arrested him and a case under the Gambling Act has been registered against him at the Kharar police station.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
