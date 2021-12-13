Mohali couple reunites after 9-year-long separation at Lok Adalat session

Following a series of sessions at the pre-Lok Adalats and counselling at the National Lok Adalat, a couple who had been living separately for the last nine years, agreed to reunite.

The agreement was arrived at during Saturday’s Lok Adalat held in Mohali. The couple was given an opportunity to interact with each other directly and a healthy reinitiate dialogue.

The session of the Lok Adalat was held under RS Rai, chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Mohali Nagar. Arun Gupta and Dr. Mandeep Mittal, member and additional member secretary of Punjab State Legal Services Authority respectively also participated.

A total of 17016 cases were taken up during the National Lok Adalat. Out of those, 3818 cases concluded with mutual compromise; a cumulative amount of ₹5,61,99,55,703 was passed by the different Lok Adalat benches.

Baljinder Singh, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, discussed the benefits of the Lok Adalat.