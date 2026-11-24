: A special court in Mohali on Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to travel abroad with his wife and children from December 18 to January 6 in a case under investigation by the state vigilance bureau, subject to a ₹30-lakh bank guarantee and other conditions.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the itinerary provided only the proposed dates and did not contain complete travel particulars. (HT File) more less

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Special judge Prashant Verma, who presides over the court under the Prevention of Corruption Act, allowed Majithia’s application on November 23 in the case titled State of Punjab vs Bikram Singh Majithia. The court said the investigation relating to Majithia had been completed and the challan against him was filed on August 22, 2025. A supplementary challan against other co-accused had also been filed.

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Majithia’s counsel told the court that he had deposited his passport with the investigating agency and had complied with the conditions imposed on him during the proceedings. The defence also submitted that Majithia had been a police protectee and was on the hit list of cross-border terrorist outfits and gangsters. His counsel provided the proposed travel itinerary in a sealed envelope.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the itinerary provided only the proposed dates and did not contain complete travel particulars. The state sought dismissal of the plea and cited Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana high court judgments to argue that conditions should be imposed if the court granted permission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the itinerary provided only the proposed dates and did not contain complete travel particulars. The state sought dismissal of the plea and cited Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana high court judgments to argue that conditions should be imposed if the court granted permission. {{/usCountry}}

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Majithia’s counsel argued that the pendency of a criminal case alone could not curtail his right to travel abroad. The defence cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in Maneka Gandhi vs Union of India, which recognised the right to travel abroad as part of personal liberty, and a Punjab and Haryana high court ruling in Hemant Goyal vs State of Haryana.

Allowing the plea, the court directed Majithia to return to India on or before January 6, 2027. It said he could not seek an extension of his stay abroad except in a medical emergency.

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The court also directed him to provide the complete address of his stay abroad, along with an active email address, if available, and mobile number. He must submit a self-attested copy of his passport before travelling.

Majithia must furnish a ₹30-lakh bank guarantee from a local bank within Mohali city’s jurisdiction and execute indemnity bonds for the same amount with one surety. The court said the amount would be returned after his return to India. He must also submit an affidavit listing his immovable properties, including their location and estimated value.

The court warned that any violation of the conditions would lead to forfeiture of the bank guarantee and indemnity bonds to the state without a separate hearing.

It further directed Majithia not to dispute his identity during trial and to ensure that his counsel represents him in his absence without seeking delays. He must submit an undertaking to this effect.

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The court noted that the required guarantees, bonds and affidavits had not yet been furnished. It ordered that his passport be temporarily released against verification and receipt once he fulfils the conditions. He must deposit it back in court after returning to India.