Mohali: Dr Balbir launches village-level pilot project for mental health
Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched a village-level pilot project for the screening and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. The project is supported by the ICMR and technically guided by PGIMER, Chandigarh. Dr Balbir highlighted that only 10–25% of patients with mental health issues in India currently receive treatment, largely due to stigma, poor awareness, accessibility barriers, and affordability concerns. “By bringing screening and treatment to the village doorstep, this project bridges the care gap and helps reduce stigma,” he said.
