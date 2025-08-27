Mohali: Dr Balbir launches village-level pilot project for mental health

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched a village-level pilot project for the screening and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. The project is supported by the ICMR and technically guided by PGIMER, Chandigarh. Dr Balbir highlighted that only 10–25% of patients with mental health issues in India currently receive treatment, largely due to stigma, poor awareness, accessibility barriers, and affordability concerns. “By bringing screening and treatment to the village doorstep, this project bridges the care gap and helps reduce stigma,” he said. The project is supported by the ICMR and technically guided by PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT File)

OTHER STORIES IN BRIEF

UT administrator to have final say on recruitment rules

Chandigarh The Chandigarh administration has vested the final authority for recruitment rules, service rule amendments, and deputation of employees with the UT Administrator. According to a notification issued by the department of personnel, UT administration, in partial modification of the earlier notification dated May 12, 2020, all cases related to the framing and amendment of service or recruitment rules for Group A, B, and C posts, as well as the appointment and relieving of employees on deputation, will now require the administrator’s approval. Henceforth, whenever recruitment rules or service rules for these posts are framed or amended, the file will be placed before the administrator for clearance.

Ayurveda institute organises life support training programme

Panchkula The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula, organised a basic life support (BLS) training programme on Tuesday in collaboration with the Sector-6 civil hospital. The training aimed to enhance the emergency response skills of faculty, staff, and students, preparing them for life-saving situations. The session was conducted by a medical team from the hospital. The training included both theoretical instructions and hands-on practical demonstrations, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

