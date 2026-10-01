Mohali forest official flags unauthorised digging

A forest department official has sought police action over alleged unauthorised digging with a JCB machine along the Kharar-Garanga road near Rora village, stating that the activity was being carried out on forest land without permission.

The issue is linked to a proposal to discharge wastewater from two village ponds at a site near the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the village habitation. (HT File)

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According to a letter addressed to the divisional forest officer, Mohali, the department received information about the activity on August 23 and inspected the site. The JCB involved in the work was identified as bearing registration number PB-10-DK-4090. The letter states that the machine was being used for digging to facilitate the laying of a pipeline.

The official said that when the JCB was stopped, an alleged altercation took place with the people present at the site, and the official was allegedly told not to interfere. The matter was subsequently discussed with village sarpanch Kuljeet Singh, who was reportedly asked to stop the unauthorised activity and deposit the applicable government penalty.

The letter alleges that despite repeated communication, the penalty was not deposited and the matter was being delayed. It also states that the activity constituted damage to government property and involved non-forest activity.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue is linked to a proposal to discharge wastewater from two village ponds at a site near the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the village habitation. Residents have raised objections to the proposed disposal of the wastewater on around 2 kanal and 6 marla of panchayat land, saying the location is unsuitable for the purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue is linked to a proposal to discharge wastewater from two village ponds at a site near the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the village habitation. Residents have raised objections to the proposed disposal of the wastewater on around 2 kanal and 6 marla of panchayat land, saying the location is unsuitable for the purpose. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a representation submitted by villagers to the authorities, including deputy commissioner (DC) office, block development and panchayat office, district development and panchayat office, and SDM office Kharar, the two ponds together hold around 12 kanals of water, while the proposed disposal site is only about 60 to 80 metres from residential houses. The residents have expressed concern that the site may not be able to accommodate the wastewater, particularly during the rainy season.

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They said overflowing water could reach nearby agricultural fields. They also apprehended that wastewater could eventually enter the SYL canal, potentially affecting the surrounding environment and causing problems for residents and farmers.

The villagers have pointed out that panchayat land measuring around 27 kanals, located nearly 500 metres from the village, is also available and could be considered as an alternative site for managing the wastewater.

The representation further states that the village panchayat earlier obtained permission from the competent authority for disposal of the village wastewater, but the residents objected to the proposed site. They alleged that despite their objections, work to prepare the site had been initiated.

Wastewater to affect crops, create health problems

Residents have also raised concerns that wastewater reaching agricultural land could affect crops and create sanitation and health-related problems. They said the issue had already been brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner and other senior officials through representations.

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The villagers have referred to proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi, concerning the matter. The matter was heard by the tribunal on September 28 and the next hearing date is in January next year. Residents urged the authorities to consider the pending proceedings before proceeding with the proposed work.

The forest official has sought action under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Copies of the communication have also been sent to Gharuan police station authorities and the divisional forest officer, Mohali.

The villagers have urged the administration to stop any unauthorised activity, consider an alternative site and ensure that wastewater disposal does not affect agricultural land, the SYL canal or residential areas.

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