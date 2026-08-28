Mohali: Four booked for assaulting man over parking dispute

A parking dispute turned violent at a housing societyin Kishanpura, Zirakpur on Wednesday when four men allegedly surrounded and assaulted a resident after he objected to a car being parked in his designated space.

Doctors at Community Health Centre (CHC) Dhakoli later recorded five injuries on the complainant. (HT File)

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The complainant, Keshav Dutt, told police that he returned to the society around 11am and found his neighbour Bhushan Mittal’s Kia Seltos parked in his designated parking spot. He parked his Kia Carens behind the vehicle and went to his flat.

According to the complaint, Dutt later called Mittal and asked him to move the car. Mittal allegedly argued with him and asked him to come down to the parking area.

Dutt alleged that when he reached the parking area, Mittal, his son, his brother andfamily member Naresh Mittalsurrounded him. He alleged that Mittal hit him on the head, his son punched him in the chest, while the other two men kicked and slapped him.

Dutt told police that he ran towards his car to get a baseball bat, but the men allegedly snatched it from him and continued assaulting him. He also alleged that they abused him and threatened to kill him.

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{{^usCountry}} The men fled after other residents gathered at the spot, according to the complaint. Doctors at Community Health Centre (CHC) Dhakoli later recorded five injuries on Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The men fled after other residents gathered at the spot, according to the complaint. Doctors at Community Health Centre (CHC) Dhakoli later recorded five injuries on Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhakoli police have registered a case against Bhushan Mittal, his son, his brother and family member Naresh Mittal under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 296 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. Police are investigating the allegations.