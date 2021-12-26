Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: GMADA allots 2.5 acres in Sector 78 for construction of auditorium
Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted about 2.5 acres to Mohali municipal corporation for the construction of an auditorium in Sector 78, Mohali
While the land has been allotted to the Mohali municipal corporation free of cost, Punjab government will provide ₹15 crore for the construction of the auditorium.
While the land has been allotted to the Mohali municipal corporation free of cost, Punjab government will provide 15 crore for the construction of the auditorium. (HT file)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted about 2.5 acres to Mohali municipal corporation for the construction of an auditorium in Sector 78.

Disclosing this, Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi will lay the foundation stone of the project soon, and the auditorium will come up within three years.

“This will give impetus to theatre artistes in Mohali who have been going to Tagore Theater in Chandigarh for their activities,” the MLA said, adding that the auditorium will be bigger and more magnificent than Tagore Theater.

While the land has been allotted to the municipal corporation free of cost, Punjab government will provide 15 crore for the construction of the auditorium, he added.

Sidhu said the auditorium will have seating capacity for a large number of people and be equipped with a huge parking lot, lift and rooms.

It may be recalled that during a recent public meeting here, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu had demanded land for an auditorium in Mohali city.

