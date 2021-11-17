Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Jobless ETT teachers marching to CM’s house cane-charged
Mohali: Jobless ETT teachers marching to CM’s house cane-charged

Jobless ETT teachers were cane charged when they tried to enter Chandigarh from the YPS roundabout in Mohali to gherao CM Charanjit Channi’s residence
Jobless ETT teachers had been protesting for the past 27 days at Desumajra village where five teachers have been holding fast unto death at the overhead water tank. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Jobless ETT teachers had been protesting for the past 27 days at Desumajra village where five teachers have been holding fast unto death at the overhead water tank.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of unemployed ETT teachers, who are protesting for the past one month over long-pending demands, on Tuesday tried to enter Chandigarh from the YPS roundabout in Mohali, to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence. However, they were stopped by the Chandigarh police at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Tuesday. A heavy police force was present at the border and there was a mild lathi-charge on the protesters.

Holding a state-level protest, the unemployed ETT teachers gathered at the Dussehra ground near Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Phase-8, Mohali. The teachers had been protesting for the past 27 days at Desumajra village in Kharar where five teachers, including a girl, were holding fast unto death at the overhead water tank.

Senior vice-president of the Unemployed ETT Teachers Union Sandeep Saama said the protesting youth were hoping that after becoming the chief minister, Channi would solve their problems on a priority basis. He rued that Channi and others did not take out time to listen to their demands.

He said the recruitment of 2364 ETT teachers could be done by sending the file in this regard to the AG, Punjab, but no initiative had been taken. He claimed that the issue was being deliberately delayed and no concrete steps were being taken by the AG, Punjab, to get the stay removed.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
