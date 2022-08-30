Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Bishnoi had initially produced in the court of additional civil judge (senior division) Sonali Singh after the end of his previous police remand on Monday for demanding extortion and making passport using forged documents.
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
The fresh case against Bishnoi was registered in connection to the arrest of his associate with weapons and ammunition on June 7.
Police had arrested one Nikhil Kant Sharma, a resident of Patiala, from in front of Gold Home Society on Kharar-Landra Road. He was found in possession of a .32 bore pistol, five cartridges, two mobile phones and ₹1 lakh.
Kant had told police that he works for the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
Bishnoi was on police remand till August 29 as he was booked along with eight others for allegedly sending his brother Anmol Bishnoi abroad on a fake passport. He had sent Anmol abroad a few days before the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala to allegedly save him from police action.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics