Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail

High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Bishnoi had initially produced in the court of additional civil judge (senior division) Sonali Singh after the end of his previous police remand on Monday for demanding extortion and making passport using forged documents.

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.

The fresh case against Bishnoi was registered in connection to the arrest of his associate with weapons and ammunition on June 7.

Police had arrested one Nikhil Kant Sharma, a resident of Patiala, from in front of Gold Home Society on Kharar-Landra Road. He was found in possession of a .32 bore pistol, five cartridges, two mobile phones and ₹1 lakh.

Kant had told police that he works for the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Bishnoi was on police remand till August 29 as he was booked along with eight others for allegedly sending his brother Anmol Bishnoi abroad on a fake passport. He had sent Anmol abroad a few days before the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala to allegedly save him from police action.