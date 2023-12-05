Mohali likely to get first-ever street vending sites by Dec 15

With Mohali likely to get its first-ever street vending sites latest by December 15 which will accommodate scores of vendors at the two sites for now, residents, especially pedestrians, will enjoy the encroachment-free passage in busy markets. Encroachments being removed from Phase 11 in Mohali on Monday.With Mohali likely to get its first-ever street vending sites latest by December 15 which will accommodate scores of vendors at the two sites for now, residents, especially pedestrians, will enjoy the encroachment-free passage in busy markets. (HT Photo)

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh will inaugurate the two vending sites in Sector 78 and Phase 6 following which the pedestrians will be able to reclaim their walking space as the street vendors will be accommodated initially at these two sites.

Notably, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had allocated four sites to the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) for accommodating street vendors across the city in November last year.

GMADA had allotted two sites to the MC in Sector 77 of 2,516.88 square yard and 1,873.14 square yard, respectively, besides a site in sector 56 having an area of 3,341.59 square yard and fourth site in sector 78 of 2,588.24 square yard.

Later, the MC learnt that both the sites in Sector 77 could not be developed due to technical reasons.

Therefore, the MC engineering department could only develop two sites in Sector 56 and Sector 78 which will now be inaugurated by the Mohali MLA within 10 days.

“We will take two more sites from GMADA in lieu of the previously allotted sites which had some problems. In future we will be able to give more space to street vendors to sit and sell their products and residents will get an encroachment-free city,” Navjot Kaur, commissioner, MC, said.

While there are a total of 993 registered vendors in Mohali till date who have street vending licences, according to the sources, over 2,200 street vendors are operational in the city.

According to officials, the MC is gearing up to register all these vendors following which they will also be accommodated at the vending sites.

According to the officials, all those having street vending licenses can go to these sites after paying ₹1,000 per month fee to the MC.

“There will be no fixed vending slot for these vendors inside these two sites which means they can’t leave their rehris or articles at a fixed place inside the vending sites,” a senior MC officer said, adding that a few vendors in the city have stationery vending licence which were issued to them long ago.

The MC has stopped giving stationery vending licences which means that no vendor can station himself at a spot but can only do vending while moving.

MC, police remove encroachment in Phase-11

Meanwhile, senior MC officials, including MC joint commissioner Kiran Sharma; Manjit Singh Sidhu, assistant commissioner, along with the enforcement team removed the street vendors who were vending in no-vending zone, in the presence of Phase 11 cops on Monday.

“We got the encroachments removed from Phase 11 road towards Phase 8 which have been declared a no-vending zone. The encroachers will pay a fine up to ₹2,000 now. We have installed around 150 boards displaying no-vending zones across the city. Spaces outside schools, hospitals, government buildings are no vending zones,” Sidhu said.

No vending zone sites

1) Phase 2 Franco Hotel till Phase-6 civil hospital

2) Phase-2 light point till phase-3 light point

3) Phase-5 till Behna Da Dhaba market

4) Phase7 to Phase 3/5 light point

5) Phase 8 Gurdwara Road till Phase -11 light point