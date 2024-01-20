close_game
Mohali man looking to secure study visa for daughter loses 19 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 20, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Police have booked four people for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹19 lakh after promising him an Australian study visa for his daughter.

Police have booked four people for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹19 lakh after promising him an Australian study visa for his daughter.

A Mohali resident looking to secure a study visa for daughter loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19 lakh to fraudsters. (HT FIle)
A Mohali resident looking to secure a study visa for daughter loses ₹19 lakh to fraudsters. (HT FIle)

Based on a complaint filed by Sangrur resident Devinder Singh, the Mohali police registered a case against the accused, who have been identified as Sawi Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Jugesh Kalia and Girish Sharma.

The complainant told police that Star Future Education and Immigration Services in Sector 70, Mohali, assured his daughter a study visa to Australia. He claimed that not only did they fail to send her to Australia, but also did not refund the 19 lakh. The fraud, he said, adversely affected his daughter’s career.

A case for cheating and section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Mataur police station.

Follow Us On