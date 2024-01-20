Mohali man looking to secure study visa for daughter loses 19 lakh

Police have booked four people for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹19 lakh after promising him an Australian study visa for his daughter. A Mohali resident looking to secure a study visa for daughter loses ₹ 19 lakh to fraudsters. (HT FIle)

Based on a complaint filed by Sangrur resident Devinder Singh, the Mohali police registered a case against the accused, who have been identified as Sawi Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Jugesh Kalia and Girish Sharma.

The complainant told police that Star Future Education and Immigration Services in Sector 70, Mohali, assured his daughter a study visa to Australia. He claimed that not only did they fail to send her to Australia, but also did not refund the ₹19 lakh. The fraud, he said, adversely affected his daughter’s career.

A case for cheating and section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Mataur police station.