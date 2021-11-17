Mohali MC begins registration of pet dogs

Four months after the Punjab local bodies department notified pet-dog bylaws for Mohali, the municipal corporation on Tuesday began their registration.

The one-time registration fee for pet dogs is ₹100 and the annual renewal fee is also ₹100.

On Tuesday, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu handed over the first token of registration to councillor Kamalpreet Singh Bunny by registering his pet dog. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and municipal commissioner Kamal Garg were also present.

A resident is allowed to keep only two pets dogs at home. Sidhu said that people who do not register their pet dogs will have to pay ₹100 for a one-month delay, ₹200 for two-month delay and if they still fail to do so, they will have to cough up five times the renewal fee.

If a pet dog is found loitering, it will be impounded. The owner will have pay up ₹5,000 penalty and daily feed charges of ₹500. If the dog is repeatedly impounded, the penalty will be ₹10,000.

Failure to control dangerous pet dogs can result in a fine of up to ₹50 per day and a maximum of ₹2,000.

Online process

Registration can be done online at http://petlicense.gov.in/pet-license/citizen-form.

Before registering a pet dog, it must be vaccinated and a fitness certificate must be obtained from a doctor which must be submitted online, said the mayor. Failure to provide information about a rabid dog will lead to a fine of ₹2,000.

As per a rough estimate, there are around 20,000 pet dogs in the city but none of them are registered, and thus kept without rules and regulations. Pet registration not just helps ensure the safety and well-being of a domesticated animal but also regulates how it interacts with the society and vice-versa.

In November 2019, a Mohali court had awarded six-month jail to a woman found guilty of negligence after her pet dog bit a neighbour. Every year, around 2,000 dog bite cases are reported at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.