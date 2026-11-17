Mohali MC to consider 20% share in e-bus service
The proposed cost-sharing arrangement assigns 20% to Mohali MC, 22% each to the municipal councils of Zirakpur and Kharar, 30% to GMADA and 6% to Derabassi MC
The municipal corporation (MC) of Mohali will consider taking a 20% share in the proposed city bus service under the Centre’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme at its meeting on November 17. This comes as residents largely dependent on private vehicles, taxis and limited CTU connectivity. The MC’s agenda also lists several major civic infrastructure and expenditure proposals.
According to the minutes of the second state-level steering committee meeting on May 27, the proposed cost-sharing arrangement assigns 20% to Mohali MC, 22% each to the municipal councils of Zirakpur and Kharar, 30% to GMADA and 6% to Derabassi MC. The proposal will be placed before the corporation for consideration on Tuesday.
The first phase is planned to have around 100 air-conditioned electric buses. Earlier plans envisaged eight routes, ranging from 17 km to 32 km, with a bus frequency of around 15 minutes.
For the infrastructure, GMADA has leased around 5.5 acres near Phase 11 to the MC for 33 years at a nominal rent of ₹1 per year. The proposed fleet is expected to start operating in six months, according to Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s announcement in August. However, the November 17 agenda does not specify a fresh implementation schedule or bus procurement milestones. With the cost-sharing arrangement under discussion at the House meeting, the project is likely to be completed by the end of next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSheetal
Sheetal is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times with over seven years of reporting experience. She currently covers the Mohali administration, including the Municipal Corporation Mohali, municipal councils across SAS Nagar district, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), political parties, Chandigarh International Airport, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other key civic, urban development and infrastructure beats. Her reporting focuses on governance, land acquisition, urban planning, public infrastructure, environmental issues and local politics, with an emphasis on stories that shape public policy and impact everyday life. Previously, she covered the crime beat, reporting on policing, cybercrime and criminal investigations across the Tricity. She has also covered lifestyle and entertainment, reporting on arts, culture, fashion, food and events. Her diverse reporting experience enables her to track complex civic, governance and law enforcement issues with depth and context.Read More