The municipal corporation (MC) of Mohali will consider taking a 20% share in the proposed city bus service under the Centre’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme at its meeting on November 17. This comes as residents largely dependent on private vehicles, taxis and limited CTU connectivity. The MC’s agenda also lists several major civic infrastructure and expenditure proposals. This comes as residents largely dependent on private vehicles, taxis and limited CTU connectivity. (HT File)

According to the minutes of the second state-level steering committee meeting on May 27, the proposed cost-sharing arrangement assigns 20% to Mohali MC, 22% each to the municipal councils of Zirakpur and Kharar, 30% to GMADA and 6% to Derabassi MC. The proposal will be placed before the corporation for consideration on Tuesday.

The first phase is planned to have around 100 air-conditioned electric buses. Earlier plans envisaged eight routes, ranging from 17 km to 32 km, with a bus frequency of around 15 minutes.

For the infrastructure, GMADA has leased around 5.5 acres near Phase 11 to the MC for 33 years at a nominal rent of ₹1 per year. The proposed fleet is expected to start operating in six months, according to Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s announcement in August. However, the November 17 agenda does not specify a fresh implementation schedule or bus procurement milestones. With the cost-sharing arrangement under discussion at the House meeting, the project is likely to be completed by the end of next year.