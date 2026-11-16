Mohali: Missing toddler found dead on neighbour’s rooftop in Lalru

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who went missing while playing outside his house in Ballopur village in Lalru on Saturday afternoon, was found dead on the rooftop of a neighbour’s house on Sunday, leaving the family devastated and the villagers shocked. Eyewitnesses said there were bruise marks on the body. (HT File)

The deceased’s grandfather said the child was playing in the lane outside the house around 12.30 pm on Saturday. Finding him missing about 20 minutes later, the family searched nearby lanes and the neighbourhood before checking with relatives. Later, the Lalru police station was informed.

After the body was found on a neighbour’s rooftop on Sunday, teams from the Lalru police station and the CIA reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death. It is not yet clear whether his death was accidental or involved foul play.

Mohali SP (rural) Jaspinder Singh Gill said the postmortem would be conducted on Monday. Police have rounded up a few suspects and also questioned neighbours and family members. Eyewitnesses said there were bruise marks on the body.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also visited the family and assured them of all possible support. He directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest those found responsible. He said no one involved should be spared and that efforts would be made to ensure justice for the family.