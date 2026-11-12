Mohali MLA inaugurates sports ground in Nagari village

As part of the Punjab government’s initiative to dedicate 1,000 sports grounds across the state, MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated a sports ground in Nagari village, falling under the Mohali assembly constituency. Facility built over 1 acres at a cost of ₹35 lakh; high-mast lights to enable night practice (HT File)

The ground was developed over 1 acre at a cost of ₹35 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Sports Ground Scheme. CM Bhagwant Mann launched the statewide initiative from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the facility fulfilled a long-pending demand of youngsters from Nagari and neighbouring villages. He said the football ground could also be used for other sporting activities, providing local players an opportunity to improve their skills.

A key feature of the ground is the installation of high-mast lights, allowing players to practise during the night as well as during the day. The MLA said such facilities were generally available at national and international-level sports grounds, and providing them in villages was an important step toward promoting sports at the grassroots level.

The ground will facilitate practice in football, volleyball and other sports. It is also equipped with toilets, high-mast lights, black chain-link fencing, a gate and a borewell.