Two days after a toddler was found dead on a neighbour’s terrace in Lalru’s Ballopur village, police have invoked murder charges against unidentified persons. A case under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File)

According to family members, Gursaanjh, 2, had gone out to play in the lane outside his house around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

After 20 minutes, he was nowhere to be found. They searched nearby lanes and in the neighbourhood but to no avail. The next day, his body was found on the neighbour’s terrace.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Khosa said investigation is underway and police had not nominated anyone in the case yet. The post-mortem is also pending.

A case under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.