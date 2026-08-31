Mohali: On way to celebrate Rakhi, woman killed in road mishap

A woman lost her life after being run over by a PRTC bus when she fell from a motorcycle on the Zirakpur-Patiala road near Bhullar Farm on Friday morning. The victim, Nirmala Yadav, was travelling with her 20-year-old son, Anurag, to Mandi Gobindgarh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brothers.

The victim, Nirmala Yadav, was travelling with her 20-year-old son, Anurag, to Mandi Gobindgarh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, Anurag was riding his Hero Splendor towards Mandi Gobindgarh when an unidentified three-wheeler ahead suddenly took a right turn and applied its brakes near Chhat village around 11.20 am.

Anurag also applied the brakes but could not avoid a collision, following which Nirmala, said to be around 35 years old, fell onto the road and was run over by the bus. The auto-rickshaw driver fled after seeing Nirmala injured. Anurag, with the help of passersby, arranged an ambulance and took his mother to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she was declared dead.

Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified auto-rickshaw driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

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{{^usCountry}} This was the second accident reported in Zirakpur on Raksha Bandhan. A 21-year-old electrician, who was heading home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters after finishing a night shift, had died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Airport Chowk. Police have not made any arrests in that case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was the second accident reported in Zirakpur on Raksha Bandhan. A 21-year-old electrician, who was heading home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters after finishing a night shift, had died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Airport Chowk. Police have not made any arrests in that case. {{/usCountry}}

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