Mohali police arrest BTech graduate with 550-gm heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of Mohali police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 550-gram heroin and 4,500 in drug money from his possession
Mohali police arrested a BTech graduate with 550-gram heroin on the basis of a tip-off. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Special Task Force (STF) of Mohali police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 550-gram heroin and 4,500 in drug money from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Navjot Sigh alias Shera, a native of Pathankot. Police said he is a BTech graduate and was residing at a rented accommodation in Zirakpur. He was into the sale and purchase of used cars. They added that he procured the heroin from J&K.

STF AIG Kashmir Singh Gill said they arrested Shera on the basis of a tip-off after setting up a checkpoint near Phase 4.

He was produced in court which remanded him to one day in police custody.

