Mohali: Punjab CM lays foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore in Mohali’s Kharar and Morinda
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also announced an additional ₹10 crore for the all-round development of Mohali's Morinda.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also announced an additional 10 crore for the all-round development of Mohali’s Morinda.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore in Kharar and Morinda. The CM also announced an additional 10 crore for the all-round development of Morinda.

Laying the foundation stone of an ITI, an indoor sports hall and a football field at Tripri village in Kharar at a combined cost of Rs. 20 crore, the CM said thanked the village panchayat for donating 8 acres of land.

He said the upcoming ITI would help youth hone their skills while the indoor sports hall would comprise facilities for sports such as gymnastics, basketball, volleyball and others, thus giving a huge boost to the sporting infrastructure of the area. “The ITI building will be completed by the end of January, 2022, while the indoor sports hall would see completion by August 2022,” said Channi adding the football field would be completed by April, 2022.

At Morinda, the CM laid the foundation stone of 100% water supply, and sewerage, canal water supply and other development works at a cost of 74.32 crore, besides the new SDM office building at the cost of 5 crore which would come up in 2 acre area.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
