Mohali: SAD (Sanyukt) president meets protesting truckers

Rajya Sabha member and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, on Sunday met truck operators who have been on strike since December 6 at Chhat light point on Airport Road, demanding revival of truck unions.

Dhindsa assured the protestors that if they come into power, they will revive the truck unions in the state. He told the truckers to unite and elect the government which will fulfil their demands.

He said that during the SAD regime, truck unions were functional and he will also take up the matter with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and help solve their other issues also.

He added that his party had supported the farmers during their agitation against the farm laws and now they have decided to be part of the alliance with the BJP to address their issues.

Union district vice-president Amandeep Singh, said: “After the 2017 assembly elections, all truck unions in the state were dissolved by Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. As Charanjit Singh Channi is at the helm now, we demand that he should revive them. We also demand that transportation rates be increased, as truck operators are suffering from an economic downturn.”

SAD (Sanyukt), Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and BJP have formed an alliance to contest the assembly elections scheduled in February this year.