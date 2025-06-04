Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Mohali: Srinagar man booked for rape after false marriage promise

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 04, 2025 09:32 AM IST

A 28-year-old woman in Zirakpur has accused a man from Srinagar of raping her under the false pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Deva, a resident of Anantnagar, Srinagar, is currently absconding, with police launching a search operation to apprehend him.

The victim filed a complaint at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali. (HT File)

A case has been registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which criminalises sexual relationships established through deceitful promises of marriage. The complaint has been filed at Zirakpur police station.

The woman stated that she recently came into contact with the accused. Their acquaintance quickly developed into a close friendship after which Deva proposed marriage. He assured her of his intention to marry and even promised to introduce her to his family.

Later, Deva reportedly called her to Zirakpur, where he raped her under the guise of their impending marriage. The victim claimed that he continued to coerce her into a physical relationship multiple times, reinforcing his false assurances.

When the woman eventually pressured Deva to fulfil his promise, he began avoiding her, cutting off all contact and outright refused to marry her. She further alleged that when she tried reaching out, he threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman then approached the police and filed the complaint, leading to an FIR.

