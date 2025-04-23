Mohali: Stranded after bicycle breakdown, minor girl raped by Kurali man

A man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, stranded outside his house in Kurali after her bicycle’s tyre got punctured on Monday, police said. The child was counselled by a female sub-inspector, while the accused from Kurali is yet to be arrested. (HT Photo)

The victim is a Class six student at a government school in Rupnagar district.

The accused, identified as Sandeep of Park View Enclave in Kurali, allegedly sexually assaulted her inside his home.

The father of the victim, in his complaint, told the police that his daughter went to school on Monday, but did not return home till 4 pm, following which he started looking for her.

When the complainant reached the aforesaid area in Kurali, he found his daughter crying on the road.

“When I saw her crying, I asked her why she didn’t come home after school, following which my daughter shared her ordeal with me. She told me that on her way back home, her bicycle’s tyre got punctured. While she was checking the tyre, the accused got out of his home and forcibly took her inside,” the father told police.

The child was counselled by a female sub-inspector, who is also the investigating officer in the case, while the accused is yet to be arrested.

The accused has been booked under Sections 65 (1) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) , 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kurali police station