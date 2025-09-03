Search
Mohali: Taxi driver found dead in parked car, asphyxiation suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:50 am IST

DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal said that they received an information at around 6 pm by a passerby that someone’s feet were visible inside the car window and a foul smell was coming from inside the car.

A taxi driver was found dead inside a car parked near a pharma factory in Phase 1, Mohali, on Tuesday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Kurali. The police said that the body was found in a “rotted state” on the back seat of the car and seems to be two to three days old.

Upon rushing to the spot, the police found the car locked from the inside, the car key was injected and the ignition was on. DSP said prima facie, it appears that the driver must have died in his sleep with air conditioning leading to asphyxia.

The police have taken possession of the car and the body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital. The police said they will investigate the matter from the murder angle and the real cause of the death will be clear after the postmortem report.

