Mohali: Two members of burglars’ gang held, 60,000, LCD recovered

Kharar deputy superintendent of police Gurcharan Singh said the two members of burglars’ gang had executed the theft at a shop in Balongi by breaking the lock and taken away 80,000, an LCD panel, and other items
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Mohali/chandigarh

The crime investigation agency (CIA) and Balongi police, in their joint operation, arrested two members of a burglars’ gang and recovered stolen money and an LCD panel from them.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, 27, and Mustafa alias Golu, 29, both residents of Azad Nagar in Balongi.

A case has been registered against both of them under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurcharan Singh said the duo had executed the theft at a shop in Balongi by breaking the lock and taken away 80,000, an LCD panel, and other items, following which the shop owner, Charanjit Singh, lodged a complaint with the police.

The DSP said the police caught hold of the accused following a tip-off.

“The accused bought branded clothes worth 20,000 with the stolen money. When the police arrested them, 60,000 was recovered from their possession. The police have also seized those branded clothes. The stolen LCD and other items have also been recovered,” he added.

No headway in Sector-43 house burglary

Chandigarh Police have yet to make any arrest in the theft that took place in a locked house in broad daylight on December 1.

Thieves broke into the house of Arun Kumar, an SDO in BSNL, when he and his wife were away for work.

In his complaint, Arun had mentioned that he and his wife, a teacher in a Kharar school, returned around 4pm only to find the locks of their house broken.

He said that the house was ransacked and accused took away 14 silver coins and 20,000. He told the police that they used to buy silver coins on Diwali that were kept in a box in the temple in their house and even cash was kept in the temple which thieves took away. A case under sections 380 and 454 of IPC was registered in the Sector-36 police station.

