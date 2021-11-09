Mohali: Woman loses vision in one eye in attack by juvenile

The Mohali police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy for attacking a 22-year-old woman with a knife and throwing a toxic chemical in her eyes at Badmajra village in Mohali.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. According to doctors, she has lost vision in one eye.

The attacker is a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Badmajra. The woman, identified as Mamta Devi, belongs to Bihar and was visiting a relative’s house in Badmajra. She had been staying here for about a month.

According to investigating officer Bavinder Kumar, the incident happened late on Sunday evening after the accused had a fight with the woman’s relative, Deepak, while bursting crackers on the street. Both had consumed alcohol.

Deepak’s mother locked her son in a room. Meanwhile, the accused tried to enter Deepak’s house looking for him with a knife and a chemical.

Mamta stopped him from entering the house. Angry over this, he stabbed Mamta on her nose and threw the chemical in her eyes. She was rushed to hospital.

“Doctors are operating on the woman. The chances of vision recovery are negligible,” said an investigation officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.

The youth was produced in court that sent him to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.